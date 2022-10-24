Webster University, a national leader in collegiate chess competitions, now offers a “Chess in Education” minor degree within the School of Education.
Focused on developing chess educators academically and professionally, the new degree program aims to bridge the access gap between K-12 chess education and professional pursuits. Webster University is one of only a few institutions of higher education in the world to offer an academic degree program in chess.
“Chess is a unique didactic tool that stimulates the mind, requires the use of logic and predictive abilities and helps students to perform better under pressure,” said Webster University President and avid chess player Julian Schuster. “Chess is more than a game — it is an investment aimed in improving educational experiences of our students, and as the home of the highest-ranked collegiate chess team in the United States, it only makes sense that we would be the first to offer an academic program built around chess.”
The 18-credit minor degree is now a registered program, and courses are internationally available online. The Chess in Education minor degree will focus on the historical socio-cultural, psychological, technological, and strategical significance of the 1,500-year-old game while improving students’ chess abilities.
“Students who embark on this academic path will learn to teach chess as a sport and an academic discipline,” said Liem Le, Webster University chess team coach, grandmaster, and ranked 20th in the world. “These future chess educators will be able to advocate for progress in areas such as sustainable scholastic programming, women’s chess, and best practices.”
Current Webster University doctoral student Jonathon Singler has been integrally involved in the creation of the chess minor. Originally from Spain, Singler learned chess in high school in Texas. For his undergraduate senior project at Alaska Pacific University, Singler designed a 16-week introductory chess course.
Now an education doctoral student at Webster, Singler has focused on bringing the concept of chess content courses to a reality degree program. Singler credits former Webster University Chess Coach Susan Polgar with articulating a vision to establish a minor in chess. Singler worked with Basiyr Rodney, chair of the Department of Teacher Education, as his mentor at Webster University, as well as other key Webster faculty who provided insights for developing the new chess minor degree.
He is currently writing a book about chess education called “Once-A-Pawn A Knight.”
To learn more about the Webster University chess team and the Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence, visit dev.webster.edu/spice.