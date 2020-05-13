Webster University has established a new Front-Line Responders Fund to support students who are serving as front-line workers. This fund is companion to the Gorloks Now! Fund and the Chancellor’s Vision Fund.
“What I have witnessed through this time is that the Webster community is filled with selfless individuals who give before being asked and expect no thanks,” said Elizabeth Stroble, Chancellor of Webster University. “We want to support this strong commitment to serving others.”
As classes moved online, Webster’s Biological Sciences department donated masks, gloves, goggles and other supplies to local health care workers. The University has also created apartments in its North Hall available for doctors and nurses.
The Front-Line Responders Fund was established to provide much needed financial relief for student front-line responders, including more than 300 nurses who are working 12-hour shifts while still attending class during the pandemic. The Front-Line Responders Fund offers them support and appreciation as they resume required clinical rotations and research that will reduce their employment hours this summer. To donate, visit https://webster.scalefunder.com/cfund/project/20890.
The Gorloks Now! Fund is an emergency fund that encompasses every student need, including staff at Webster University. From needing monies to travel home to dealing with food insecurity, the needs are varied and great. To donate, visit https://webster.scalefunder.com/cfund/project/21018.
The Chancellor’s Vision Fund helps assure strategic initiatives such as academic transition support for incoming freshmen and transfer students, special programs for student veterans, online tutoring, student support technologies, study abroad research scholarships, and more. To donate, visit https://webster.scalefunder.com/cfund/project/21024.
To learn more about these programs, visit https://webster.scalefunder.com/cfund/ or webster.edu/giving.