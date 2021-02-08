Webster University’s tuition freeze, instituted in 2020-2021 for new and returning undergraduates in the U.S., will be extended into the 2021-2022 academic year, according to Webster University officials. Rates for most graduate programs will also remain unchanged.
Under the plan, almost all undergraduate and graduate students will see no tuition increase next year. There are a handful of exceptions for specialized programs and select locations across Webster’s global network.
“We know that many have struggled during the past year as the pandemic impacted many students and their families. We also realize that attaining a degree or certification is a proven pathway to improved lives for our graduates and stronger communities where they live and work,” said Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth Stroble. “This decision will help assure continued access to Webster’s transformative education Webster students.”