The Department of Teacher Education within the School of Education at Webster University was recently recognized with a 2022 Frank Murray Award from The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.
Webster’s Educator Preparedness Program is one of only 32 out of more than 600 around the world considered for the honor this year — and is the only college or university in Missouri to be recognized.
Each year, the award is granted to outstanding educator preparation providers through a rigorous accreditation process.
Stephanie Mahfood, interim dean of Webster’s School of Education, said the award was an “unexpected honor” and affirmed the depth and rigor of Webster’s educator preparedness program.
“As professionals who teach teachers about teaching by teaching, we teach about assessment of student learning and how data informs instructional decisions,” Mahfood said.
“We have worked deliberately to craft an assessment and feedback system for our own students that models this best practice,” she added. “I’m pleased our accreditors have recognized the ongoing collaborative effort, reflection and adjustment this requires. Our goal is to prepare educators who are able to do the same kind of work for the students they will teach.”
The School of Education at Webster University offers hands-on curriculum across a variety of fields and disciplines that aims to cultivate effective, innovative educators who are prepared to meet the challenging and evolving demands of the profession today.