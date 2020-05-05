Webster University's Commencement ceremony is going to look a little different this year.
The 101st Commencement celebration is scheduled for May 9, and will celebrate the hard work of the Class of 2020, who completed their degrees online.
"The Class of 2020 deserves resounding cheers for their resilience and accomplishment in unprecedented circumstances. While many of the graduates likely did not expect to complete their degrees fully online, they did it. They finished! Congratulations!" wrote Chancellor Beth Stroble in an email.
A live stream on Saturday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 a.m. will mark the achievements of the Class of 2020 with bagpipes, flag procession, the alma mater, a commencement address by alumnus and honorary degree recipient Dr. VladimirIvkovic ‘99, and more, culminating with the conferral of degrees. Watch as each dean congratulates graduates by college and school while the names of all of this year’s over 4,700 graduates worldwide appear on the screen.
Webster University has also invited each graduate to the main campus for individual college ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2020.