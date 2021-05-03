Susan Polgar, one of the most celebrated chess players in the world and the most successful college chess coaches in U.S. history, is retiring from Webster University.
Polgar will retain the title of emeritus director of the Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence, which will remain at Webster University. Her role as chess coach will be filled by Webster alumnus and chess Grandmaster Liem Quang Le.
Polgar and her husband, Webster University Assistant Chess Coach Paul Truong, are moving to Florida to be closer to family and for health reasons. Her last day at Webster will be May 31.
Polgar was born in Hungary and, along with her sisters, was introduced to chess by her father when she was about 4 years old. Shortly after that, she won the Budapest Championship for Girls under 11. By age 15, she was already ranked as the top woman player in the world.
In 1986, while still a teenager, Polgar made history by qualifying for the Men’s World Chess Championship, but wasn’t allowed to play because she was a woman. By 1991, she broke the gender barrier by becoming the first woman in history to earn the title of “Grandmaster” by norms and rating.
In 1996, Polgar won the Women’s Classical World Championship and became the first player — male or female — to win the Chess Triple-Crown. In 2002, she organized and trained the official U.S. Women’s Chess Team for the 2004 Olympiad. She’s won 12 Olympiad medals in her career, including five gold medals and the first Olympiad team medal for the U.S. She currently holds the longest consecutive scoring streak at the Olympiad — 56 games without a loss.
In 2007, she founded the Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence and was named the head coach of the Texas Tech University chess team. In 2011 and 2012, she led the team to consecutive national championships, making her the first female coach to lead a men’s Division I team to a national title.
In 2012, she and her husband were hired by Webster University as coach and assistant coach after President Schuster (then provost) convinced the two to help Webster establish a team.
The two lead Webster’s team to a record five consecutive Final Four national chess championships from 2013 to 2017. They also coached the team to place first in eight out of the past nine Pan-American Intercollegiate Chess Championships, including seven in a row from 2012-2018.
Because of her records as a chess competitor and work with Webster’s chess team, Polgar was inducted into the U.S. Chess Hall of Fame in 2019. She will soon be inducted to the World Chess Hall of Fame as well.
Polgar will be replaced by Grandmaster Le, a former captain of Webster’s chess team. During his four years as the leader of the team, Le helped the team win four of Webster’s five Final Four Championships, and four of the eight PanAm Intercollegiate titles. Since graduating in 2017, he has placed first or second place at several national and international chess tournaments. Le is currently ranked among the top 35 chess players in the world.
As for Polgar and husband Truong, the two said they will keep in touch and help support Le in his new role.
“I am extremely grateful for my time at Webster University and for being able to build and lead the top-rated collegiate chess team for the past nine years,” Polgar said. “I want to thank everyone at Webster University for showing support and kindness to Paul and myself.
“And we will keep on recruiting new players for Webster whenever possible,” she added. “We will always be Gorloks at heart.”