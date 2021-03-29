Webster University recently notified students, faculty and staff of its intent to return more fully to face-to-face activities. This initiative includes holding significantly more classes on campus, increasing the number of residential students and allowing on-campus activities such as student performances and the film series. CDC guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place.
Webster University President Julian Schuster said the campus plans to ensure students requiring access to labs, studios and equipment have said access while adhering to safety protocols, and that summer experiences such as the Transitions Academic Prep program will be offered. More information will be forthcoming.