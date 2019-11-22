Webster University won three national awards for its efforts to register students to vote and to get them to the polls on election day.
The University was recognized with two Best in Class Awards for having the highest voting rate and the highest undergraduate voting rate at a large, private, four-year institution and the Platinum SEAL Award for excellence in student voter engagement.
The awards were a result of Webster’s 2018 participation in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, a nationwide initiative that recognizes and supports college campuses as they work to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and promote full student voter participation.
The awards ceremony was held at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12.
“We focused our efforts on both domestic and international students,” Webster University student and 2018 Campus Election Engagement Project (CEEP) Fellow Katie Fields said. “While the international students were not eligible to vote, many of them admire the American democratic system and many of the issues Americans vote on the impact the daily lives of international people living within our country.”
Fields said the ALL IN Challenge Team held a mock election for international students, so they could be engaged in the process. Those students received copies of the real ballot for Missouri and Webster’s district so that all students could participate, regardless of whether they were eligible to.
“Development of students as global citizens is something that sets Webster apart from other campuses,” said Jennifer Stewart, director of the Office of Student Engagement at Webster University.
According to the ALL IN website, young adult voter turnout at the polls has been continually decreasing, especially during midterm elections. The combined percentage of young adults and college students who voted in the 2014 midterm elections was about 39 percent.
In 2016, the ALL IN Challenge started out on a mission to change that by improving civic learning and increase the voting rates and political engagement of college students across the nation. Today, there are more than 560 participating institutions, spanning 48 states and Washington D.C., and including more than 6 million students.
The University received the Platinum Seal Award, for excellence in student voter engagement and having a voting rate of over 50 percent and two ALL IN Challenge Best in Class awards for having the highest voting rate and the highest undergraduate voting rate at a large, private, 4-year institution.
Fields said she was “beyond thrilled and absolutely shocked” to hear that Webster was receiving awards thanks to her team’s efforts. “To see the data and to see the jump in engagement makes every bit of hard work put into these efforts worth it,” she said.
To learn more about the ALL IN CHALLENGE, visit www.allinchallenge.org.