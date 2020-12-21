Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin III, a Webster University alumnus, has been named by U.S. President-Elect Joseph Biden to be the U.S. Secretary of Defense.
Upon confirmation, Austin will become the first Webster alumnus to serve in a cabinet position in the federal government, and the first Black man to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Defense. He earned a master’s from Webster in 1989, and has twice been honored by the university as an outstanding alumni.
“We are extremely proud that a Webster alumnus has been tapped for this significant role and that a Webster alumnus will break barriers in the federal government and become the first Black Secretary of Defense, pending appointment by Congress,” said Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth (Beth) Stroble. “I offer my congratulations to Gen. Austin for this recognition of his exceptional leadership and service. Members of the Webster University community take pride in his significant career accomplishments to date and those yet to come.”
Austin was named a Notable Alum by Webster University on April 30, 2010, and later named a Distinguished Alumni on June 19, 2012. Due to a scheduling conflict, Austin was unable to attend the Distinguished Alumni ceremony. Instead, his award was personally delivered by Stroble and Webster University President Julian Schuster in February of 2013 during the duo’s annual visit to legislative representatives, federal departments, professional associations, alumni and local embassies in the national capital.
At the time of that meeting, Austin was the vice chief of staff for the U.S. Army and had served as the last commanding general of the U.S. Forces – Iraq Operation New Dawn. Three days after meeting with Schuster and Stroble, Austin testified in front of the U.S. Senate as President Barack Obama had nominated him as the 12th commander of the U.S. Central Command. His appointment was confirmed and he became the first Black commander of that unit. He officially retired from the U.S. Army as a four-star general in 2016.
“This is exciting news and I am proud that one of our most distinguished graduates is at the center of it,” Webster University President Schuster said of Austin’s naming as U.S. Secretary of Defense. “Both Chancellor Stroble and I had the honor of meeting with Gen. Austin several years ago, and we were both impressed with the breadth of his knowledge and his leadership skills. I am convinced that his tenure as the secretary of defense will be marked with great achievements.”
Austin is not the first Webster University graduate to be considered for a prestigious national-leadership position. Earlier this year, Congresswoman Val Demmings, who has a master’s degree in public administration from Webster’s Orlando location, was among the finalists under consideration to run as vice president with President-elect Biden. Numerous other Webster alumni have also served in prominent national roles over the years.