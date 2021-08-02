The city of Webster Groves will begin allowing in-person attendance at its Aug. 3 council meeting. The meetings will continue to be available via Zoom.
Other city boards and commissions will also allow in-person attendance beginning in August. To comply with the reinstated St. Louis County mask mandate, masks will be required for all city and community members at public meetings regardless of vaccination status.
Residents who prefer to participate in the meeting virtually can still do so via Zoom. The city will continue to post the Zoom link for meetings in the “Teleconference Instructions” section of the website.
Residents will now be able to share comments virtually via Zoom, in-person at the meeting or via e-mail. E-mailed comments will be included in the council packet, but will no longer be read aloud. All speakers, both in-person and virtual, will have three minutes.