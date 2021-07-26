Jessica Haskins, mathematics teacher at Webster Groves High School, has been chosen as Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year for the St. Louis region. The award, part of the state Teacher of the Year program conducted by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, celebrates excellence in teaching. She will be eligible for the next step, which is applying to become Missouri State Teacher of the Year. Last year, she received a national honor from the White House, the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching.