The recent passage of Amendment 3 legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri could be a gateway to additional revenue for Webster Groves.
City officials are researching the municipality’s ability to pass an additional tax on marijuana sales. While the city does not currently have any dispensaries, City Manager Marie Peoples told council members during a work session on Tuesday that putting a sales tax on the ballot as early as April would position the city for an additional revenue stream when the time comes.
Missouri voters on Nov. 8 approved the legalization of marijuana use by adults 21 years of age and older, passing the measure with 53.1% of the vote. Under the amendment, Missouri will collect a 6% sales tax.
Flood Buyouts
In other news, City Manager Peoples said the city has received notification from FEMA and SEMA that it is approved to move further into the flood buyout process for some of the homes that were damaged by the summer flooding.
The city has submitted additional applications for federal funding for two of the homes (843 N. Forest and 844 E. Pacific) designated as repetitive losses, meaning FEMA has record that the homeowner has had previous flood-related loss on the property. It has also submitted additional applications for four homes that were substantially damaged (1051 Kuhlman, 834 N. Forest, 838 E. Pacific and 839 N. Forest).
Peoples said the city is not moving forward in the buyout process for the homes that were not designated as substantially damaged. That decision is based on the city council’s discussion at a meeting earlier this month, during which no funding decisions were made, but the majority of council members agreed to prioritize repetitive loss and substantially damaged homes if funding were approved by FEMA and SEMA.