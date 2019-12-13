Webster Groves has a charm all its own and special people in the community who bring it out. Now there’s a T-shirt that gives a nod to both, while also helping a family the community continues to look after.
The T-shirt, designed by and available through STL-Style, features the words “Webster Groves” in a bold font, highlighted by signatures of the city including two large homes, a railroad track crossing, fireworks and a Ferris wheel, and a large, orange moon above the city’s namesake.
The homes represent Webster’s place as “Queen of the Suburbs” and the fireworks and Ferris wheel are for the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration. The moon demands attention, mainly because of its likeness to the logo of the famous movie “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” which features a boy riding his bike with the alien in his bike basket, flying in front of the moon.
Except in the shirt designed by Webster Groves resident and STL-Style employee Kadie Foppiano, it’s not Elliott and E.T. flying across the sky on their bike — it’s Webster Groves’ Raynard Nebbitt on his bike, complete with a large model of a bridge that sits atop the handlebars.
Nebbitt and his bike — and “his” bridge — have been fixtures in Webster Groves for decades. Nebbitt, 60, has been riding his bike to the South Rock Hill Road bridge over Interstate 44 nearly every day for more than two decades. In 2005, the city named the bridge the “Raynard Nebbitt Crossing” in his honor.
The shirt which pays tribute to this beloved Webster Groves resident also helps him and his older sister Kathy Nebbitt, who is his caretaker. With each purchase of the T-shirt, STL-Style donates 10 percent of the proceeds to the Nebbitt’s grocery account at Freddie’s Market in Webster Groves.
The Nebbitts are on a fixed income, as Raynard Nebbitt works at a sheltered workshop and Kathy Nebbitt is retired and suffers from a number of health problems.
STL-Style owners and twin brothers Jeff and Randy Vines were approached by Webster Groves residents Liz and Seth Faucett with the idea of donating a portion of the proceeds to help with the pair’s grocery bills.
“We thought it was a great idea,” Jeff Vines said.
Turns out, it was.
“It was an instant hit,” he said, adding the shop has sold about 100 of its Webster Groves “Queen of the Suburbs” shirt since it hit stands last month. “We sold out of our initial quantity on the very first day, and it’s been one of our best sellers this season so far.”
At $23.95 a shirt, that translates to roughly $240 in groceries for the Nebbitts so far. The gesture comes as a surprise to the brother and sister, who are overwhelmed by the community’s kindness.
“We had no idea they were going to do this,” Kathy Nebbitt said. “We are so, so grateful.”
The Webster Groves community has stepped up to help the Nebbitts before. In 2018, a $34,000 community fundraising campaign made it possible for the Nebbitts to rent a small home on Corona Court so they could stay in Webster and Raynard Nebbitt could still ride his bike to the bridge every day.
The shirt is available at STL-Style at 3159 Cherokee St. or online at www.stl-style.com. The design is available on any color T-shirt, and also on totes.
The Vines brothers also want to assure Kirkwoodians that a shirt representing Kirkwood will be coming to STL-Style soon.