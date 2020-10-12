Despite the pandemic, the Webster Groves High School boys soccer team is off to a great start this season. The Statesmen defeated the Kirkwood Pioneers 2-1 during a home game at Selma Field on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Above, the Statesmen celebrate their last-minute victory during overtime. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Statesmen Julian Tilford #10 (right) scored the winning goal against the Kirkwood Pioneers during Tuesday’s game on Oct. 6. See more pictures of this and other games online at www.websterkirkwoodtimes.com. | photo by Ursula Ruhl