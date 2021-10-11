Sporting “We Play For Kara” T-shirts, the Webster Groves High School girls volleyball team is dedicating its season to late teammate Kara Wrice.
The 16-year-old straight-A student, standout volleyball player, lifeguard and model drowned while swimming in the Meramec River at Castlewood State Park on July 2, 2021. She would have been a junior at Webster Groves High this year.
The team honors Wrice — who wore #2 — during games by reserving a seat on the Webster Groves bench with a teddy bear and a T-shirt with her number on it. The Statesmen received the bear from the Kirkwood High School volleyball team earlier this season in Wrice’s memory.
Wrice was also honored during a recent home game against Northwest-Cedar Hill.
“Truly nice to see that you are missed,” Karl Wrice said in a tribute to his daughter following the Sept. 30 game. “Also breaks my heart that you weren’t out there getting set to spike on Northwest.”
Karl Wrice also thanked everyone who came out to honor his daughter and support their family.
“It meant more than you’ll ever know,” he said.
Anyone wishing to show their support for Kara Wrice’s family may purchase a “We Play For Kara” shirt at The Mash Pit by Zoey’s Attic, 20 N. Gore Ave. Proceeds will be donated to PreventEd in Kara Wrice’s name.