Jason Lintker of Webster Groves is an engineer and founder of Comfort Table — a heated patio table that enables people to spend more time socializing outdoors during the cooler seasons.
Developed during the pandemic and designed and built in St. Louis, the Comfort Table was launched in September of 2022.
“We’ve engineered an outdoor table with a built-in heating system to help you enjoy more cool nights on the patio,” states Lintker.
The Comfort Table plugs into a standard 120V extension cord, and uses zero propane or gas. Heating is targeted at legs and feet as it radiates from the base of the table. The table comes in three colors.
“Turn it on and the built-in temperature controls maintain a safe and continuous supply of warm gentle heat,” Lintker said.
For more on the Comfort Table, visit comfort-table.com.