What an incredible musical experience Dave Buck created and organized for us this past Saturday with “Webster Sings.” The talent in our community that this evening provided was fabulous. Every one of the singers could easily have auditioned for and been accepted as contestants on NBC’s “The Voice.”
The variety of genres and ages was a large part of the enjoyment of the evening — from the 6-year-old who opened with a powerful and beautiful voice to an almost 70-year-old who ended the program with a more dramatic tune.
Thank you Dave Buck — and the Community Music School! I can’t wait until next year!
Patrick Welch, Webster Groves