Easter egg hunts aren’t just for kids anymore! The cities of Shrewsbury and Webster Groves have joined to offer an adult Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 2, beginning at 8:30 p.m. at Shrewsbury’s Wehner Park, 7600 Hazel Ave.
Bring along a decorated basket and flashlight to find eggs filled with special prizes and other goodies from local merchants. This is an outdoor event that will be held rain or shine. Because parking is limited, event organizers ask that participants carpool if possible.
Check in begins at 7:30 p.m., and all participants must checked in by 8:15 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. For more information or to register, call 314-647-1003 or visit secure.rec1.com/MO/webster-groves-mo/catalog.