• The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold a “Coffee and Connections” on Friday, March 13, at Canterbury Enterprises, 7228 Weil Ave. in Shrewsbury. Networking and relationship building will run from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
• The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce Chamber will take part in a networking lunch event with the Affton Chamber of Commerce at Westborough Country Club on Thursday, March 19, at Westborough Country Club, 631 S. Berry Road. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch at 11:50 a.m. and a program from noon to 1 p.m. ServPro of Shrewsbury is the lunch event’s sponsor.