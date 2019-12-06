The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold a Coffee and Connections on Friday, Dec. 13, at Tiny Little Monster, 7220 Murdoch Ave. in Shrewsbury. Open networking and relationship building runs from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tiny Little Monster offers T-shirt screen printing and digital printing.
