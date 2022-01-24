Last month, the Webster Groves City Council appropriately rejected the Douglass Hill project for a variety of reasons. Unfortunately, while the council voted against the requested zoning changes, it did not vote on the tax increment financing (TIF) part of the proposal. Instead, like a card shark hiding an ace in his sleeve, the council “indefinitely postponed” consideration of the TIF subsidy. I don’t think that decision was a coincidence.
On Jan. 1, a new law went into effect in Missouri prohibiting the use of TIF in the floodplains. While there are exceptions, none of them apply to Shady Creek in Webster Groves. The council is likely postponing —not rejecting — the TIF portion of the proposal so that it can implement it in the future if it chooses to do so. While that may be clever politics, it is terrible public policy.
The use of tax subsidies to develop the floodplain has resulted in substantial economic and environmental harms in Missouri. The decision by the state legislature to substantially limit TIF in the floodplain was a good one, and one that Webster Groves should support. I would guess most members of the city council would consider themselves environmentalists. In fact, in October of 2021, Mayor Gerry Welch announced her support for a “100% clean energy goal” for Webster Groves. But as we all know, actions speak louder than words.
Sitting back with an “ace” in your sleeve waiting for a chance to subtly play it doesn’t make for a peaceful card game, nor does it make good public policy. TIF subsidies are harmful for several reasons, and even more so in the floodplains. The Webster Groves City Council should formally vote and reject the TIF plan.
David Stokes
Director of Municipal Policy at the Show-Me Institute