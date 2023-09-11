I was surprised to learn that Webster Groves High School ranked 34th in the state of Missouri. This is just another example of how this once proud city has continued to decline. I am a Webster Groves High grad (1964), and my daughters are as well (2003 and 2004). We had excellent teachers and high state rankings back then. Now Kirkwood, Clayton, Ladue, Lindbergh, etc., have all surpassed Webster Groves High School.
I place the blame on leadership at city hall, as well as on the school board. The last election in Webster was an embarrassment. The same people, or their counterparts, were elected to the school board, and the same crony clique was elected to positions at city hall. Next time, everyone in Webster Groves needs to get out and vote new people in office.
The city is in financial trouble, and the only thing keeping this town afloat is federal funding. I assume that the lack of funds is the big reason why the schools are failing. The best teachers are going elsewhere. We need to eliminate the “Mayberry” ideology and get some people in office who know how to increase revenue without raising taxes.
Unfortunately, I feel that the majority of citizens in Webster Groves are not aware of the situation this city is currently in, and the people in office don’t have a clue. Do not forget the unhappiness of the firefighters and the police.
Gary Gray
Webster Groves