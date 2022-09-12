In my opinion, the bike lane (in Webster) hasn’t been well thought out! Webster has a driving lane, buffer lane and a bike lane. Glendale has a driving lane, bike lane and a parking lane. Did both cities actually get counsel from Trailnet? Which is correct?
Riders criticize that people are parking in the Webster bike lane, but there are no signs indicating that the far right lane is a no parking lane. Of course, signs won’t please the residents along Lockwood. What should Webster do?
The city might want to follow Missouri law 300.330 on bike lanes ...
Bicycle Lane Regulations: The driver of a motor vehicle shall not drive within any sidewalk area except as a permanent or temporary driveway. A designated bicycle lane shall not be obstructed by a parked or standing motor vehicle or other stationary object. A motor vehicle may be driven in a designated bicycle lane only for the purpose of a lawful maneuver to cross the lane or to provide for safe travel. In making an otherwise lawful maneuver that requires traveling in or crossing a designated bicycle lane, the driver of a motor vehicle shall yield to any bicycle in the lane.
As used in this section, the term “designated bicycle lane” shall mean a portion of the roadway or highway that has been designated by the governing body having jurisdiction over such roadway or highway by striping with signing or striping with pavement markings for the preferential or exclusive use of bicycles.
In other words, Webster Groves should either follow Glendale’s design or follow state law.
Finally, the photo with the story shows several bicyclists in the buffer lane.
Michael Reilly
Webster Groves