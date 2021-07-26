The city of Webster Groves is seeking candidates for potential appointment to a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission for the Douglass Hill project proposal. The TIF Commission will review the proposed redevelopment plan and make recommendations to the city council.
Those interested in applying should be able to attend monthly or frequent meetings at city hall or via Zoom through the remainder of the year. Applicants must have a basic understanding of property taxes and public spending, and be committed to providing honest assessment and critical thinking to TIF proposed projects. To apply, visit www.webstergroves.org.
The city council will discuss nominees to the commission at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3.