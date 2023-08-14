The Webster Groves School District Board of Education voted Thursday, Aug. 3, to expand free bus services for students for the 2023-2024 school year. The service expansion is possible thanks to an increase in state funding for student transportation.
The district currently provides free bus services to students who live 3.5 miles away — which is required by the state of Missouri — as well as to students who live 2.5 miles away and have free lunch status.
As unanimously approved by the school board on Aug. 3, the district will now offer free transportation to elementary students who reside 1.5 miles or more from school, and to middle and high school students who reside 2 miles or more from school. The additional buses will be provided by First Student, a charter bus rental company.
“We feel that this will be a tremendous benefit to the families of the Webster Groves School District,” said Pam Frazier, the district’s chief financial/operating officer.
Frazier noted that most districts in the area not only provide free transportation to students who live 3.5 miles from school per the state requirement, but also provide transportation to students who live closer.
“We hear concerns from families about the amount of transportation we provide on a regular basis,” she said.
Frazier said that depending on the number of students who sign up for the service, some students may be placed on a waiting list, as First Student can only guarantee four additional buses. Superintendent John Simpson added that the district has already reached out to most families who would be affected and “the numbers look good.”
Frazier estimated the expanded service will cost the district $470,000 in additional costs this year, a majority of which will be reimbursed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education next school year. She added that if services are provided at the same level next year, the district expenditures are estimated to be $70,000 to $100,000 more than fiscal year 2022-23.
“If at some point in the future the funding level decreases, we will assess the funding needs to determine if the services should be continued,” she said.