The Webster Groves School District has created a brief survey to determine how families learn news from the district, what families would like to hear and how the district may better hear from families.
The survey is open until Oct. 14 and can be filled out at wgsd.info/commsurvey.
The survey is intended for all households in the district. The Webster Groves School District plans to use survey results to help guide efforts to improve its communication practices and ensure that everyone has the information they need to help the students and school community succeed.