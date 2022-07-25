Maybe someone can explain to me how we can pass a $45-million bond issue at no cost to the taxpayers. The Webster Groves School District gives the distinct impression that this is “free” money by stating “there will be no increase in our tax rate” as if there are no other costs involved.
The indebtedness of the city will increase $45 million plus interest, which is hardly free money. It simply means we will have more debt for a longer period of time. It would be refreshing to get the complete cost of these bond issues by stating how much longer this debt will last and how much it will cost us, if we pass this.
Just consider the infrastructure bill passed last year that had no tax increase. I guess an 8.6% inflation rate is really not a tax.
Mel Herr
Webster Groves