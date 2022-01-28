The Webster Groves School District is seeking certified teachers and support staff of diverse backgrounds for positions in its schools. The district will hold a virtual informational job fair event on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom.
Attendees can meet the district team, learn about the district, hear about equity efforts and more.
Register online at 2022wgsdshares.eventbrite.com. For information, visit webster.k12.mo.us.
To view current district openings, visit tinyurl.com/bde86rhw.