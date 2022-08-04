In a landslide victory for the Webster Groves School District, voters on Tuesday approved Proposition S, a $45-million, zero-tax-rate-increase bond issue that will address aging infrastructure within Webster Groves schools.
According to unofficial results from the St. Louis County Election Board, the issue passed on Aug. 2 with 80.65% support — 7,854 votes in favor to 1,884 votes against the measure.
Passage of the bond issue will continue the district’s current debt service tax rate of 56.99 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
“From the initial development of prioritized needs through yesterday’s vote and beyond, we can’t be more grateful for the Webster Groves School District community’s support of Proposition S,” Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said Wednesday morning. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to address a wide range of critical infrastructure, safety and accessibility needs throughout our schools.”
Prop S includes more than $10 million designated for an ambitious renovation of Moss Field at Hixson Middle School, including a complete redo of the grandstand, restrooms, concessions, the track, lighting and scoreboards.
Kopplin Field, formerly Plymouth Field, at Webster Groves High School will also receive new synthetic turf and additional parking spots.
Other highlights include lighting, sound and rigging upgrades to Knight Auditorium at Webster Groves High School, exhaust hoods and fire suppression systems for family and consumer science classrooms, and modernization of the gym bleachers at Hixson Middle School.
Other funding is designated for projects like exterior lighting, windows, water mitigation, masonry, pavement, retaining walls and roofs, gutters and eaves, as well as upgraded security systems and cameras, alarms and doors with key-card access.
Voters in the school district last passed a bond issue, Prop E, in April 2019. Prop E addressed accessibility and crowded school conditions.
For more on Prop S spending, visit www.webster.k12.mo.us/domain/3898.