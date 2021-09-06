The Webster Groves School District received a gift of $100,000 from Glenn Detrick for the Chelsea Detrick Experiential Learning Center at Webster Groves High School. The donation is part of a commitment of $100,000 a year for the next 10 years.
Eleven years ago, the high school established the learning center with Detrick’s financial support. This additional contribution will support programs and scholarships at the center, which is named for Detrick’s late daughter, a Webster Groves High School alumna.
The center focuses on providing students with the opportunity to “wonder, design, tinker, collaborate, adapt and communicate,” preparing students for “the excitement and challenges of their current and future lives.”