The Webster Groves School District needs members for two advisory committees to the board of education — the finance advisory committee and the building advisory committee. The board will appoint new members and three-year terms to begin July 1. Members of either committee must be residents of the district or parents/guardians of a student within the district.
The finance advisory committee monitors financial issues and trends facing the district, and provides public oversight and advice to the board and administration regarding financial and related issues. Members must have professional training and proven expertise in finance or accounting.
The building advisory committee monitors and reviews district facility issues and needs, and provides advice to the board and administration. Applicants must have professional training and proven expertise in facilities management or construction.
To apply for a position on either of these committees, submit a resume to Pam Frazier at frazier.pam@wgmail.org by Thursday, May 12.