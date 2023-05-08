The Webster Groves School District Foundation has launched a $2 million capital campaign to supplement bond issue funds for improvements to Moss Field.
Approved by voters in August 2022, Prop S designated over $10 million to renovate Moss Field at Hixson Middle School. Expected to be complete in 2023, the project includes a complete redo of the track, grandstand, concessions, restrooms, lighting and scoreboards.
According to Webster Groves School District Foundation Executive Director Maren Mellem, who spoke at an April 27 school board meeting, the Prop S renovations are primarily focused on safety and infrastructure, but lack the “bells and whistles” sports fans have come to expect from facilities.
“Many in the community believe our athletes have been doing so much with so little for so long,” said Mellem. “This is a privately-led capital campaign to try to bring in some of the enhancements you see in other school districts.”
The “For the W” campaign includes plans for a concrete seating area, weight room equipment, a video scoreboard, viewing pavilion areas, and a community and benefactor recognition wall. Sponsorship opportunities, including naming rights, are available. Naming rights for the press box have already been claimed by the Peacock family.
Visit wgsdfoundation.org/for-the-w for more details or to donate.