The Webster Groves School District Board of Education approved its annual budget for Fiscal Year 2023 during its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 15.
According to Chief Financial/Operating Officer Pam Frazier, in addition to providing quality education to students, budget goals included incorporating employee salaries that are 3 to 5% above the county median and maintaining a competitive employee benefit package.
Salaries and benefits for district employees make up the vast majority — nearly 80% — of budgeted expenditures. The budget accounts for increased expenditures in utilities, purchased services and transportation, the latter due to the addition of a bus route.
The total budget for the coming fiscal year estimates $69,947,804 in revenue and $70,094,061 in expenditures for a deficit of $146,257.
Local revenue represents 82.5% of the district’s total anticipated revenue, with most of that coming from property taxes. Frazier said the district will see more local revenue for food service following the end of a state program offering free meals to all students. Frazier also predicts income from increased participation in preschool and Adventure Club, the district’s before and after school care program.