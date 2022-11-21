The Webster Groves High School cross country teams, led by coach Jon Petter, put on the inaugural Webster Groves School District Elementary Races at Givens Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The weather was perfect for the over 275 elementary school kids who ran distances from a half mile to 1.2 miles. The high school cross country athletes and coaches cheered them on as they competed for Top 10 medals and a Kona Ice coupon for every finisher.
With 68 runners, Bristol Elementary School won the trophy for having the most kids participate.
Petter said he would like to add middle school races next year and hopes to double the number of elementary school racers.