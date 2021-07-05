Colette Giezentanner’s run to be the best speller in the country came to an end last weekend when the teenager from Webster Groves misspelled “phellem” in the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Giezentanner, who qualified for the national competition after winning the 35th annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee in March, fell in the semifinals on June 27. Phellem is a Greek word for cork, and Giezentanner misspelled it by using a “u” in the second syllable instead of an “e.”
The 14-year-old competed from her home in Webster via Zoom. She was among 30 competitors from across the country to take part in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Giezentanner will be a freshman this fall at Webster Groves High School.
Lee Giezentanner said he and his wife couldn’t be more proud of their daughter throughout this journey.
“During these highs and lows, she has shown the grace and poise that heartens us in a way that simply winning cannot do,” he said. “We’re not just proud of her for her hard work and accomplishments — we’re grateful that she had the opportunity to let her inner nature shine through.”