The Webster University Board of Trustees on Sept. 19 appointed Elizabeth (Beth) Stroble chancellor of the university and named Julian Schuster Webster’s president. Their new titles and roles are effective immediately.
The new titles reflect the duties that Stroble and Schuster currently undertake in the global network of Webster locations, according to a board statement. Previously, Stroble was the president while Schuster served in the roles of provost, senior vice president and chief operating officer.
Nearly two-thirds of Webster’s more than 12,000 students are pursuing graduate degrees, making Webster among the top 10 largest master’s level private universities in the United States. Having a chancellor better aligns Webster University with other similar-sized institutions of higher education and better meets the institution’s strategic goals, according to Robert Reeg, chair of the Webster University Board of Trustees.
Similarly, the title of president better reflects Schuster’s duties of improving the University’s performance and efficiency throughout the global system. Under Schuster’s decade as provost, the University substantially improved academic performance including launching numerous new programs such as one of the region’s first master’s degrees in cybersecurity, improved or built physical infrastructure totaling more than $100 million, while also curtailing operational expenditures.
Founded in 1915, Webster University has campus locations in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and online.