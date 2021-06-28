Ice cream lovers may have noticed that Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream was closed last Thursday. The fan-favorite scoop shop, located at 8130 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves, hosted camera crews on June 17 to film an episode of “Food Paradise,” a show aired on the Travel Channel, Food Network and Cooking Channel.
“Stay tuned for details about the show and when it will air,” Serendipity owner Beckie Jacobs said.
“Food Paradise,” which has been on the air since 2008, showcases the best places to find various cuisines at food locations across America. Now in its 19th season, each episode focuses on a certain type of restaurant such as diners, bars or breakfast places where people go to find a certain food specialty.