I will vote “no” on Proposition 1 in the Aug. 3 election in Webster Groves. A no vote will keep Ordinance 9145 as passed by the city council, which allows the opportunity for additional two-family dwellings in A4 districts.
I live in an A4 district in Webster and as a senior citizen, I love seeing young families walking in the neighborhood talking and laughing with their kids and chatting with their neighbors. It reminds me of my first home and raising a family in a small community decades ago. The changes the city council approved have made possible the opportunity for more young families to live in our wonderful community while also providing an opportunity for more seniors who want to downsize and stay in Webster where they would love to live in retirement.
I see no way this opportunity would in any manner alter the character of our community. Many don’t know that Webster has had two-family dwellings for decades in A4 districts. Furthermore, only a limited number of lots in A4 districts are large enough to allow for two-family dwellings. Builders that currently might want to tear down an affordable house and replace it with a large single-family structure will have the option to instead build a two-family dwelling.
So even if only a few new, two-family homes become available because of the changes made in Ordinance 9145, it would be a good thing for those families, seniors and thereafter for generations to come. It will also be a good thing for our community of Webster Groves.
I ask that you please join me by voting “No” on Aug. 3.
Bud Bellomo
Webster Groves