Webster Groves Police Department Detective Kimberly King was recently named Officer of the Year for 2022 in the city of Webster Groves. King has conducted many complicated criminal investigations including sexual assaults, burglaries, vehicle thefts, juvenile offenses, assaults, shootings and a homicide. She also recently became a major case investigator, and has undertaken advanced training in investigating all juvenile and sexual abuse cases. King has established a positive rapport with the St. Louis County Children’s Division and the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office, and has been exemplary in investigating all hotline abuse calls initiated by the St. Louis County Children’s Division.