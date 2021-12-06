Webster Groves has named Brett Ellis as the new chief of the Webster Groves Fire Department.
Ellis, a fire service professional with 24 years of experience, will assume his new role on Jan. 3, 2022. His starting salary is $127,000 a year. Ellis replaces Fire Chief Tom Yohe, who retired in October after nearly 30 years of service to the community.
“I am excited to become part of the Webster Groves family as the fire chief,” Ellis said in a statement. “I look forward to embracing established traditions as we build new ones, continuing to foster a culture of excellence through new opportunities for growth, serving my firefighters and protecting our citizens, all while creating opportunities for our community to connect through education, empathy and engagement.”
Ellis was most recently the assistant fire chief for the Harris County Emergency Services District in Texas. Currently living in Katy, Texas, Ellis and his wife and their three sons will be moving to Webster for his new position.
Ellis has served in many roles in his career including firefighter/EMT, battalion chief, fire instructor and assistant fire chief of administration. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Illinois University, a master’s in leadership from Huntington University, and a doctorate in education, transformational leadership from Concordia University.
“Chief Ellis has impressive experience as a leader,” Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said. “Throughout his training and education, he has excelled in fire service and mentoring others toward continuous improvement. He will be an excellent asset to the Webster Groves Fire Department and to our community.”
The city conducted a national search for the position. Five candidates were interviewed by separate city leadership and community panels. Two finalists — Ellis and Jason Green — were then selected for in-person interviews and a community meet and greet. The city announced that Ellis was chosen for the position on Monday, Nov. 29.
As fire chief, Ellis will be responsible for the executive leadership and management of the Webster Groves Fire Department. With over 60 years of service to the city and region, the Webster Groves Fire Department operates from two fire stations with 38 personnel providing over 3,000 emergency responses a year supported by an annual budget of $2 million.
Like many fire departments across the nation, the work of fire departments has largely shifted from fire response to emergency medical response. Over 85% of call to the Webster Groves Fire Department are for emergency medical services.