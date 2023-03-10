Patrick Murphy — media maven, Irish author and the largest leprechaun in Webster Groves — will serve as honorary parade marshal for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, March 11.
Murphy will get things started at noon at Market and 20th Street with 5,000 marchers, about 250,000 gawkers and a few Budweiser Clydesdales. He became the unofficial ambassador for Gateway City Paddies with the publication of his “The Irish in St. Louis: From Shanty to Lace Curtain” in 2022.
The scribe with roots in the Emerald Isle has two other tomes of local interest with his “Candy Men: The Story of the Switzer Candy Company” and his latest book, “Places to Pray: Holy Sites in Catholic Missouri.”
Murphy said his great-grandfather, Joseph Murphy, who came to St. Louis from Dublin in the 1880s, would be very pleased with his donning of the green parade sash — complete with a special kelly green jacket — while passing out blarney along a route that concludes at Broadway and Clark streets.
“I’m told my job will be to say a few words, walk the parade route and do a lot of waving,” he said. “I am not sure which one of those tasks I have the most talent for.
“I do know my great-grandfather would be proud,” Murphy added. “He was a rabble-rousing Fenian who got out of Dublin before it all caught up with him. He was fortunate to have a candy store in the capital of Ireland.”
Murphy explained that his great-grandfather’s candy credentials served him well when he went into business with his brother-in-law in his new hometown of St. Louis. The company became famous for its original Switzer’s Licorice.
Town With Two Parades
Murphy said he is proud to live in a city with two St. Patrick’s parades. In addition to the parade in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, March 11, that Murphy will be proudly leading, the famous Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin near Tamm and Oakland avenues at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17.
“What other city has two Irish parades? And they’re both unique,” he said. “So many people go to both of them. Some of the people at the Dogtown parade will begin by going to morning Mass at St. James.”
Some of those people may end up at Pat Connolly’s Tavern in Dogtown for a pint of the old Guinness a few hours later. The tavern has served as the epicenter of the region’s Irish festivities for years.
Many St. Louis Irish went into shock earlier this month when they learned the famous “watering hole” had been sold. Murphy said he has it on good authority that the place will remain totally Irish, even as the Connolly family departs after its last St. Paddy’s Day at the helm of the tavern.
This year’s parade in downtown St. Louis will include 120 units, marching bands, large floats and more. Dignitaries will include parade founder Joseph McGlynn Jr. and Irish dignitary and guest of honor, Sen. Fiona O’Loughlin.
Honorary Parade Marshal Murphy wrote the book on the St. Louis Irish. His next page-turner will be a bit of a departure in subject matter, as it will focus on the 1904 World’s Fair. Not to worry — the Irish will get their due.
“My research shows there was some debate about the Irish exhibit on The Pike at the 1904 World’s Fair,” said Murphy. “Some wanted it to be full of less-than-flattering Irish stereotypes. Others wanted it to be about a noble country worthy of its independence. I’m sorting it all out.”
For more information on the downtown parade, visit www.irishparade.org.