Entrepreneur Kimmy Sauer of Webster Groves is the creative force behind her new business, 2+3=WE. The company sells “Busy Boxes” for kids, both locally and through Etsy.
After quitting her corporate human resources job to stay home with her children, Sauer began selling her crafting creations locally. She started 2+3=WE on Etsy in September 2021.
Sauer creates fun and creative “Busy Boxes” for kids (or kids at heart).
“My goal is to bring joy and fun to children while making parent’s lives easier. I love coming up with new product ideas, and bringing my ideas to life through the design process. I’m happy to modify or adjust my products to your liking and custom requests are welcome,” Sauer said.
Sauer and her husband, Tim, have lived in Webster Groves for 15 years. The couple have three young children.
Sauer’s line of products can be viewed and purchased at 2plus3equalswe.etsy.com.