The Missouri Attorney General’s annual vehicle stop report once again found a significant racial disparity in traffic stops here in Webster Groves.
The 2017 report by the then Attorney General and now U.S. Senator Josh Hawley found that the black population in Webster Groves had a disparity of 4.15. The most recent report (2018) under Attorney General Eric Schmitt found the disparity to be 4.32. When this disparity is compared to the data for white drivers, it shows that black drivers here in Webster Groves are four times more likely to be stopped by the police.
Many will dismiss this evidence and deny any existence of racial bias, even though the data is self-reported by the Webster Groves Police Department. I ask those who willfully and ignorantly dismiss the report to step outside of their comfortable suburban bubble and listen to why I am calling on the Webster Groves City Council and the Webster Groves Police Department to address this racial disparity.
Some will make excuses for the disparity, such as questionable behavior. However, a disparity this high is inexcusable and should be a cause of concern for all of Webster, not just the residents of North Webster because North Webster is part of Webster, too.
I am neither trying to incite anger, nor am I searching for a mea culpa, and I’m not asking for perfunctory solutions. I simply want Webster Groves to accept and fix its implicit racial bias.
