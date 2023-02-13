Behavioral health nonprofit Great Circle, with a campus in Webster Groves, has announced it will merge with another agency in an effort to provide better family services and mental health care for children across the state.
Great Circle will officially become part of the Kansas City-based juvenile psychiatric health provider KVC Missouri on April 1, 2023.
In addition to administrative services, the Webster Groves campus and Great Circle headquarters at 330 N. Gore Ave. is home to Great Circle Academy, an accredited K-12 school that provides specialized education and therapy services for roughly 90 students each school day.
Additionally, services offered from the campus include foster care case management, therapeutic foster care, intensive in-home services, reunification services and respite housing services.
It’s not yet clear how services at the Webster campus will change, if at all, once Great Circle is acquired by, and takes the name of KVC Missouri.
“We are still in the early planning stages of changes in Webster Groves and other locations, and getting input from our state partners, community partners and employees. We have met with Webster Groves community leaders and will continue to get their input on the future,” said Jenny Kutz, vice president of marketing and communications for KVC Health Systems.
Together, the expanded KVC Missouri team will serve thousands of families each year, offering preventative family strengthening services, foster care, children’s mental health treatment, educational academies and other services from 20 locations in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.
“The combined strength of KVC Missouri and Great Circle is a win for the state because it expands children’s and families’ access to care at a time when needs are increasing,” KVC Missouri President Lindsey Stephenson said.
Great Circle has been in talks with KVC Missouri for more than a year and news of the merge was first announced in March of 2022. The year before that, Great Circle came under the microscope following an FBI raid at its Webster Groves campus in early 2021. Shortly after that, Great Circle announced the closure of its residential program at the organization’s Webster campus.
Around the same time, five Great Circle employees were charged with abuse of a health care recipient that caused physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim. The nonprofit was also accused in 2021 of overbilling the state by nearly $2 million for Medicaid services, but settled the case for $9,200.