In response to last week’s letter, “Leave Glen Park For Children” ... As a resident of Newport Avenue, I would like to offer my gratitude to the upgraded park amenities and community concerts at Glen Park.
A few years ago, a gracious Webster resident donated personal funds to upgrade Glen Park. This resident also happens to have a great appreciation for music and community. So what better idea than to use the upgraded park space to bring neighbors together to enjoy the outdoors and some tasteful music?
I attended the concert a few weeks ago, and it was a great opportunity to meet with neighbors and those from neighboring streets — many I may not have had the chance of meeting otherwise.
There were over 30 children playing ball, dancing and enjoying that upgraded playground as their parents enjoyed snacks, conversation and, of course, the great music. The community was together again! All attendees were respectful of the park property and personal property, and traffic was not an issue for the street.
The event lasted about an hour and a half, which is a manageable time to not need additional amenities, such as a restroom. Glen Park has been brought back to life, and it was great to see the community come together to enjoy it!
Angela Niebruegge
Webster Groves