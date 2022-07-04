Webster Groves residents may spot a familiar face in Adam Sandler’s newest film “Hustle” — the number one movie now streaming on Netflix.
Around the film’s one-hour mark, Drew Hanlen, a 2008 Webster Groves High School graduate and star athlete, appears as a trainer for an up-and-coming National Basketball Association prospect.
Hanlen wasn’t known for his acting performances in high school, but for his relentless work ethic and love of basketball. It was those very qualities that led Hanlen, who works as an NBA skills coach, down the unlikely road of having his favorite childhood actor contact him for acting and advisory roles with “Hustle.”
The film stars Sandler as an NBA scout who discovers a raw but talented player in Spain, played by Juancho Hernangómez, and tries to prepare him for the NBA draft.
“Yes, it was actually pretty cool,” Hanlen said of the opportunity to be involved in the film. “Adam Sandler was my favorite actor growing up. About a year ago, Adam texted me and basically said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this basketball video that I’m shooting. I would love if you came on set and helped me with my basketball vocabulary so that I can make sure that the movie is as authentic as possible.’”
Sandler told Hanlen he also wanted to give him a cameo in the movie, featuring some of the drills and skills Hanlen uses with his clients.
“It was really cool to spend a couple of days with Adam on the set,” Hanlen said. “That was the first movie I ever did, and to see the kind of process that my favorite actor goes through to make sure that every I is dotted and every T is crossed — to make sure that the movie was as authentic as possible — it was just a really cool experience.”
A Passion For Basketball
When Hanlen was only a few years past his first steps, he was already falling in love with the game of basketball.
“I’ve got pictures of me playing as a 4-year-old,” Hanlen said. “You know, plastic hoops and stuff like that.”
Growing up, Hanlen helped his father, Brady Hanlen, at the family’s business, Hanlen’s Meat Shoppe in Kirkwood. The young Hanlen watched as his father went to work each day, using his talents to best serve customers in Kirkwood and surrounding communities. Hanlen described his father as a “grinder.”
“He took care of his customers and did whatever the company needed to succeed. I think those are the two biggest things I took away from him,” Hanlen said of his father’s influence.
Hanlen applied that discipline in his own life and on the basketball court. At Webster Groves High School, where he was the star of his team, Hanlen was best known for his tireless work ethic, waking at 4:59 a.m. to shoot 1,000 baskets before the start of school. From the time he turned 12, he passed on soda, candy and other unhealthy snacks.
“He has that work ethic and determination. He wanted to be the best,” Hanlen’s former high school basketball coach Jay Blossom said.
Hanlen’s hard work paid off as he led his high school team to a state championship in 2008. After graduating from Webster High School, Hanlen took his talents to Belmont University where he became a First-Team All-Conference player.
Hanlen played in two NCAA tournaments. He finished second in the nation in three-point percentage (48.2%) during his final season at Belmont. Despite his successes, Hanlen could sense his dream of playing in the NBA was a longshot.
“When he first got to college, he kind of realized he wasn’t going to play in the NBA,” Drew’s father, Brady Hanlen, said. “But he still wanted to be involved with the game.”
Hanlen redirected his efforts toward training and developing professional-level players.
He founded Pure Sweat, a basketball training company offering services to coaches, players, scouts and other trainers. It didn’t take long for Pure Sweat to become a monumental success. Hanlen and his brand train NBA stars Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and St. Louis’ own Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. Pure Sweat athletes together hold more than $3 billion in contracts.
In the 2021-2022 NBA season, Embiid was the runner-up for MVP and Tatum’s Celtics reached the NBA finals.
“The best way to put it is I’m like a proud parent,” Hanlen said. “With each one of my clients, I’m so invested in their careers and success. It feels great to be a small part of their journey.”
Pure Sweat’s success has allowed Hanlen to host internationally renowned clinics in over 35 countries and 45 states. As CEO of Pure Sweat, Hanlen manages and funds an orphanage in Haiti founded by his grandmother named “Melissa’s Hope.” He also runs annual clinics for the Special Olympics.
While Hanlen’s appearance in “Hustle” may have come as a surprise to many, Hanlen’s professional success is no shock to his father.
“Nothing he does surprises me,” Brady Hanlen said. “He sets a goal and then he’s going to achieve it.”