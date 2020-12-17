Deva Williamson’s sugar-coated creations have landed her a spot in the Food Network’s finale of “Candy Land.”
Williamson, a resident of Webster Groves, and her team of three other professional cake and sugar artists have advanced through various challenges during the six-episode series and are now vying for the $25,000 grand prize. Inspired by the iconic children’s board game, the first team to reach King Kandy’s castle wins.
The final episode, “A Gift Fit For A King,” airs on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. The last two teams will be challenged to think outside the box and create a one-of-a-kind gift to impress King Kandy of Candy Land. The stakes have gone up, and the talented contestants must also serve a slice of their confectionery masterpieces to the show’s judges for a final taste test.
Williamson, a 35-year-old mother of three, said the show has been a real-life version of the popular game, complete with the likes of giant-sized gum drops, towering candy canes, oversized lollipops and a real gingerbread house. Although Williamson isn’t allowed to share many details about the show, she said it has been an amazing experience and she is grateful for the opportunity.
Williamson is best known for her buttercream frosting flowers and beautiful cakes. She moved to Webster Groves with her husband nine years ago.
For more information about the show, visit FoodNetwork.com/CandyLand. Click here to read the Times’ previous story about Williamson when “Candy Land” premiered in November.