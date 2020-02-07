The Webster Groves City Council on Feb. 4 recognized Police Det. Jillian McCoy as “Officer of the Year” for 2019.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said McCoy, who has been with the department for eight years, handles the majority of the city’s sexual offense cases reported throughout each year.
“Jillian was assigned a complex case involving a protective residence for children,” Welch said, in reading a proclamation. “Her investigation revealed a pattern of negligence and abuse at the facility. Based on Detective McCoy’s investigation, several staff members, including a high-ranking executive, have been charged with various offenses.”
She said the investigation involved other agencies, including the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office and the Division of Family Services.
“Jillian frequently has numerous interactions with outside agencies, has developed strong professional relationships, and always presents a professional image,” Welch said. “As a result, she was invited to participate in a federal task force initiated by the Department of Homeland Security designed to locate missing juveniles who may have been at risk of human trafficking.”
Welch proclaimed Feb. 5 as “Jillian McCoy Day” in the city.
McCoy was recently recommended for selection as a report writer for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.
Welch praised her as having displayed “a high level of compassion, dedication, and professionalism.”
Police Chief Dale Curtis described McCoy as “a tremendous asset to the department, with great communication and human relations skills.”
McCoy thanked members of her bureau, supervisors and captain. “I do this job for victims who don’t have voices, and I’m very compassionate about being their voice,” she said.