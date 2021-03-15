Recent controversy over the gender of Mr. Potato Head has spawned a bushel of potato jokes. Irish folks know all about potato jokes — like that seven-course Irish dinner — which consists of a potato and a six pack.
Webster Groves Irishman Charles Fanning delights in dissecting Irish jokes throughout the ages. The professor of history and English has taught classes and written books about the Irish and their travails immigrating to America.
He finds the St. Louis tradition of St. Patrick’s Day parades to be fun and amusing, although he seldom is interested in attending. This year, Fanning will not be missing out. The COVID-19 health crisis has resulted in suspension of the local Irish marching celebrations.
“It’s sad about the parades this year, but I am sure they will be back,” said Fanning. “Parades are such an important part of Irish culture. All the Irish parades kind of say: ‘We’re here. We’re doing OK. We are proud of our ethnicity, our families and our flags.’”
Many Irish will still sit down this St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, to a Guinness beer, corned beef, cabbage — and potatoes. But that doesn’t mean they will be doing belly laughs over jokes about that typical seven-course Irish meal.
As Fanning will tell you, Irish jokes about booze and spuds can be in poor taste. In fact, jokes about drunk behavior, boring diets of potatoes, fist fights, an inability to speak English, religious superstitions and carrot-top heads constitute part of a “Top Ten” of derogatory Irish stereotypes.
“I don’t think the Irish are easily offended, but the idea that the Irish are content to eat a lot of potatoes can really be pernicious from a historical standpoint,” said Fanning. “That idea really goes back to the British rulers of Ireland who kept it as a colony for 800 years.
“The Irish were forced into being single-crop farmers by their English masters,” Fanning continued. “As tenant farmers of potatoes, they relied on them. When the crop failed and the potato famine occurred, hundreds of thousands of Irish died and it’s not because that is all they liked to eat and to grow.”
Fanning said the stereotype of the Irish only wanting potatoes is straight out of the “Let’s Blame the Victim” textbook. The rulers always want to find a way to blame tragedy on the unfortunate, rather than on the perpetrators, he noted.
The founder of an Irish Studies program at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Fanning has spent a lifetime researching and writing scholarly work on Irish history, originating both from the Emerald Isle and from the United States.
Much of his work has involved discovering the Irish-American tradition in fiction and editing anthologies of such writing. His books have received national awards, including, “The Irish Voice in America: 250 Years of Irish-American Fiction,” which won the Book Prize in Literary Criticism of the American Conference for Irish Studies.
“The Exiles of Erin: Nineteenth-Century Irish-American Fiction,” first published by the University of Notre Dame Press, won an American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation. “Finley Peter Dunne and Mr. Dooley: The Chicago Years,” won the Frederick Jackson Turner Award of the Organization of American Historians.
Teaching Immigration Studies
“It’s been a theme in my teaching,that we are all immigrants,” said Fanning. “And the Irish, like all immigrants, took their turn having a tough time climbing up the economic ladder. They suffered plenty of prejudice and 19th century cartoons depicted them as apes, as lazy, as shiftless.
“It’s a little dismaying that we forget in America,” he added. “We go after immigrants and have amnesia that we were once immigrants. I will say that the Irish got a little education on this with the movie that came out in 2002 called ‘Gangs of New York.’”
In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio plays one of the Irish beaten down by unemployment, discrimination and the threat of being forced to fight in the Civil War. His father was murdered by “Bill the Butcher,” played by Daniel Day-Lewis, who heads the Protestant nativists who loathe the Catholic Irish.
“Back in that time, it was possible to buy your way out of conscription and going to war,” said Fanning. “The Irish, of course, were too poor to be able to do that ... such is the fate of immigrants.”
Much of Fanning’s own work focuses on the immigrant Irish in Chicago, rather than in New York City. He has researched the newspaper writing of Finley Peter Dunne. Dunne is a journalism hero with his motto: “The job of the newspaper is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”
Dunne wrote sketches about an Irish immigrant from County Roscommon, and this fictional Mr. Dooley expounded on the political issues of the day from his Irish pub on the south side of Chicago. The columns became so influential that they were read in President Teddy Roosevelt’s White House.
A big fan of Dunne, Fanning has written, “Mr. Dooley: Columns of Finley Peter Dunne.” He said the bartender character, Mr. Dooley, captured the essence of the Irish community in Chicago in late 19th century America.
Fanning’s current project is, “The Music of What Happens: A Novel of Chicago in the 1880s.” The historical novel’s main character is a young fiddler named Jimmy Farrell. Farrell’s mentor is Francis O’Neill, a real person who rescued and published a crucially important collection of traditional Irish music in print now and that has seen use since it first appeared in 1903.
Combating Irish Stereotypes
Fanning doesn’t mind dispelling other Irish stereotypes besides those about the Irish potato eaters. For example, the notion that Irish are the world’s drunks is quickly put to rest after examining the statistics for higher rates of alcoholism in many other countries.
The stereotype of Irish as all “carrot tops” is also wrong. There may be quite a few undergraduates with red hair and freckles enrolled at the University of Notre Dame, but most Irish are not blessed with the scattered spots and auburn hair.
Another derogatory stereotype that Fanning finds fault with is that Irish are all “Papists,” who take their orders from Rome and pay fealty to Catholic authorities.
Fanning does recall visiting Ireland in the 1970s when national television had the Angelus prayers airing at 6 p.m. and everything stopped, even in the pubs. But those days are over and church attendance has fallen precipitously in Ireland. Many Irish young refer to themselves as secular.
As for the young Irish in America, Fanning laughs that many have enrolled in his classes thinking they already know the material and will come away with some easy A’s because of their Irish names.
“My courses are less about Irish ethnic uniqueness and more about what makes their humanity universal,” said Fanning. “The Irish do give us hope. They do have a story to tell about their perseverance in America and the other countries where they’ve immigrated.”