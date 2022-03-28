City council members are stewards of their communities. If a city like Webster Groves is to thrive, the people leading it must possess particular personal traits — a strong work ethic and ethical sensibility — and a vision for their community which they can translate into policy and action.
As a resident of Webster Groves for over three decades, I expect a council staffed by members whose rigor, honesty and dedication are matched by their discerning eye for opportunity. Pam Bliss has an unimpeachable character and a clear picture of how to run our community in such a way which will set Webster on the path to sensible and sustainable growth. She has earned her seat on the council and deserves to keep it.
I have known Pam for close to 30 years. I have seen her overcome obstacles and thrive in both the personal and professional spheres. I have never known her to shrink from a challenge or be anything but a reliable friend and businesswoman. I do not see how anyone could question her dependability and dedication to whatever job she sets out to do.
Pam is also prepared to push forward sound ideas for improving our city. Webster is awash with opportunities for growth stemming from our underutilized areas. From the former Subaru dealership to Old Webster North, she sees areas where the seeds of new growth could be planted (the botanical metaphor is apt, given her commitment to sustainability and promoting alternative means of transport). I support this vision which would see the council investigating opportunities proposed by experienced and impartial planning professionals, and vetting them to ensure their sustainability and benefit to the city. Where the city and residents lead, developers could follow; not the other way around.
Phil Stupp
Webster Groves